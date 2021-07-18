One person taken by air ambulance to hospital after crash north of Vernon

Incident between two vehicles happed north of the weigh scales Saturday, July 17

One person was sent by air ambulance to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 north of Vernon Saturday afternoon, July 17. (Contributed)

One person was sent by air ambulance to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 north of Vernon Saturday afternoon, July 17. (Contributed)

One person was taken by air ambulance to hospital following a Saturday motor-vehicle incident on Highway 97 north of Vernon.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Elmwood Road and the highway at around 5:30 p.m.

“One occupant was trapped and the second vehicle caught fire, igniting a grass fire,” said Brad Stickle, deputy fire chief of the BX Swan Lake Fire Department on Sunday, July 18. “The crews stopped the fire short of the other vehicle. We extricated one occupant out of a vehicle and that person was taken by medevac to hospital.”

The incident closed the highway north and south for about an hour. Traffic was detoured around the site by the use of Pleasant Valley Road.

READ MORE: Highway 97 partially closed and medevac helicopter en route north of Vernon


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

auto accident

Previous story
Vehicle incident alters traffic pattern on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Just Posted

This photo, taken in June 2021, shows some of the work being done below Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road northeast of Herald Park. The road is to be moved farther away from the lake in concert with the highways ministry and a 14-lot waterfront strata housing development is to be constructed on the lake side of the new road. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Housing development on Shuswap Lake by former NHLer moves ahead

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say gets congratulations from Drew Bennett following a 35-save performance on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, when Salmon Arm beat the Vernon Vipers 3-1 in BCHL pod play at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Vernon Vipers Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks hockey team to play 26 home games this season, fans welcome

Traffic currently single-lane alternating on Highway 1 at Canoe Beach Road NE near Salmon Arm Sunday, July 17, following a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)
Vehicle incident alters traffic pattern on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Wildfire conditions at Hunakwa Lake have prompted an evacuation alert for Seymour Arm. (CSRD image)
Seymour Arm to remain under evacuation alert