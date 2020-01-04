One person trapped after avalanche in backcountry near Merritt: RCMP

Search and rescue personnel are heading to the scene

Police say that one person has become trapped and is in need of urgent care following an avalanche in the backcountry near Merritt.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of an avalanche near Cabin Lake and Prospect Creek, RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

Search and rescue personnel are responding to the incident.

This story is developing. Follow your local Black Press Media news outlet for more details as information becomes available.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
School back in session for North Okanagan students

Just Posted

Outages leave much of Sorrento, Eagle Bay and Anglemont without power

Over 10,000 people have been affected in 10 new outages

In photos: Shuswap’s second winter storm buries cars and barricades residents

Following the second storm to hit the Shuswap in three days, local… Continue reading

Word on the street: What are your New Year’s resolutions?

The Observer asked: What are your New Year’s resolutions?

Hikers warned of dangers on Shuswap trails after heavy snows

People asked to use caution, report problems on Shuswap Trail Alliance trail report hotline

Warming centre offered to Anglemont residents during long power outage

Shuswap Emergency Program provides assistance for North Shuswap residents without power

Canada downs Finland in world junior semis to set up gold-medal game with Russia

Black-clad Canada got its fourth with 5:11 left in the period

And The Birds Rained Down explores aging, love lost and found

Canadian director Louise Archambault’s film screens at Salmar on Jan. 4

Snapshot: Salmon Arm performing arts centre patrons

Endowment fund established for new performing arts facility

RCMP work with Hedley residents concerned about alleged drug house

RCMP reached out to Hedley residents recently to discuss their concerns about… Continue reading

Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed early Friday

No winning ticket in record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. did win a portion of a Maxmillion prize

Coroner reports Oliver teen’s death due to natural causes

19-year-old Aidan Pratt of Oliver died unexpectedly in 2017

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

Most Read