An officer writes a ticket during a commercial vehicle enforcement blitz in the Lower Mainland last fall. (Photo contributed)

One-third of commercial trucks inspected in blitz pulled off road

Speeding, drug seizures, open liquor among infractions found in three-day safety campaign

One-third of commercial vehicles inspected recently during a safety blitz on Highways 1, 5 and 5A were taken off the road.

The three-day blitz was conducted in the Chase, Kamloops and Barriere areas between March 4 and 6. It was carried out by BC RCMP Traffic Services and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers.

Some residents of Chase commented on social media that they were noticing an influx of transport trucks in the community during that time, speculating it might be because drivers were avoiding the checks.

Read more: RCMP inspect more than 130 commercial vehicles at a check stop near Revelstoke

Both commercial and personal vehicles were checked, resulting in a grand total of 655 tickets being written, representing 44 different infractions ranging from speeding to having open liquor in a vehicle.

A total of 99 commercial vehicles – anything from a five-ton delivery truck to dump trucks and semis – were inspected and, of those, 35 were removed from service.

“Before they can operate again, the defects have to be corrected… It’s a little concerning as far as the commercial vehicles go,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov with Traffic Services, noting the goal of the blitz was to enhance road safety through education and enforcement of provincial and federal legislation. The overall focus was on high-risk driving behaviours.

Read more: Too many die in heavy truck crashes, B.C. auditor says

In addition to the commercial vehicles being removed from service, 12 vehicles were impounded, for a variety of reasons.

Infractions that police saw during the blitz included: 28 seatbelt violations; nine incidents of distracted driving; 80 drivers speeding; five drivers impaired by alcohol; one driver impaired by drugs; nine drivers with open liquor in their vehicle; two infractions under the provincial Cannabis Act such as smoking in a vehicle; four people driving while prohibited; 42 licence or insurance infractions; and seven drug seizures or charges.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP see rise in number of files

“There was a total of 14 RCMP officers, six mobile Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers in addition to CVSE officers working at weigh scale locations in the area,” reported Sgt. Gregg Calibaba of BC RCMP Traffic Services Roving Traffic Unit, which includes a canine constable. “I want to thank every officer for their commitment to the safety and education of the motoring public during this campaign in our daily efforts to make our highways safe for everyone.”

Police say they would like to remind people to wear seatbelts, drive sober, obey speed limits and stay off the phone when driving. That way you’ll be able to react appropriately to an emergency situation.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Just Posted

One-third of commercial trucks inspected in blitz pulled off road

Speeding, drug seizures, open liquor among infractions found in three-day safety campaign

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in Kelowna returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

District elementary students vie for a checkmate

Five schools and more than 70 students test skills in chess tournament March 13

Buckerfield’s to reopen days after fire

Staff will be on site selling animal feed and pet food from the store’s parking lot on March 14

Salmon Arm bids to host Junior A National Hockey Championships

Shuswap Sports Society, Silverbacks team up to seek prestigious hosting rights

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Alleged South Okanagan flasher admits to breach, denies exposing genitals to children

Penticton’s David Ernest Friesen’s, 66, trial is expected to conclude Thursday at Penticton court

Salmon Arm team breaks even in day one of U18 Curling Championships

Team Belway makes one big win, falls in close second match

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

Kelowna’s Journey Home board marks success

The board has added 6 members and has raised over $1 million

RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11

Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

The rental of the Peachland Pier was also discussed

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Most Read