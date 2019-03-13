One-third of commercial trucks inspected in blitz pulled off road

An officer writes a ticket during a commercial vehicle enforcement blitz in the Lower Mainland last fall. (Photo contributed)

One-third of commercial vehicles inspected recently during a safety blitz on Highways 1, 5 and 5A were taken off the road.

The three-day blitz was conducted in the Chase, Kamloops and Barriere areas between March 4 and 6. It was carried out by BC RCMP Traffic Services and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers.

Some residents of Chase commented on social media that they were noticing an influx of transport trucks in the community during that time, speculating it might be because drivers were avoiding the checks.

Both commercial and personal vehicles were checked, resulting in a grand total of 655 tickets being written, representing 44 different infractions ranging from speeding to having open liquor in a vehicle.

A total of 99 commercial vehicles – anything from a five-ton delivery truck to dump trucks and semis – were inspected and, of those, 35 were removed from service.

“Before they can operate again, the defects have to be corrected… It’s a little concerning as far as the commercial vehicles go,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov with Traffic Services, noting the goal of the blitz was to enhance road safety through education and enforcement of provincial and federal legislation. The overall focus was on high-risk driving behaviours.

In addition to the commercial vehicles being removed from service, 12 vehicles were impounded, for a variety of reasons.

Infractions that police saw during the blitz included: 28 seatbelt violations; nine incidents of distracted driving; 80 drivers speeding; five drivers impaired by alcohol; one driver impaired by drugs; nine drivers with open liquor in their vehicle; two infractions under the provincial Cannabis Act such as smoking in a vehicle; four people driving while prohibited; 42 licence or insurance infractions; and seven drug seizures or charges.

“There was a total of 14 RCMP officers, six mobile Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers in addition to CVSE officers working at weigh scale locations in the area,” reported Sgt. Gregg Calibaba of BC RCMP Traffic Services Roving Traffic Unit, which includes a canine constable. “I want to thank every officer for their commitment to the safety and education of the motoring public during this campaign in our daily efforts to make our highways safe for everyone.”

Police say they would like to remind people to wear seatbelts, drive sober, obey speed limits and stay off the phone when driving. That way you’ll be able to react appropriately to an emergency situation.

