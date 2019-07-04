One year anniversary of missing Okanagan man approaches

Ryan Duncan was last seen in the Lumby area on July 17, 2018

Vernon RCMP are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of Ryan Duncan. (Contributed)

As the one year anniversary of disappearance of Ryan Duncan approaches, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are continuing their investigation and are still seeking any further information.

Duncan who was last seen in the Lumby area on July 17, 2018. Ryan Duncan was reported missing on July 21, 2018 by concerned family who report it was unusual for Duncan to be out of contact with them.

At the time of his disappearance, Mr. Duncan was described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 44 years
  • 6 ft 1 in (185 cm)
  • 190 lbs (86 kg)
  • brown hair
  • hazel eyes

“Investigators with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Special Victims unit continue to investigate Mr. Duncan’s disappearance. As often the case, an individuals’ circumstances can change with time, which might make it easier for a person or persons with information about Ryan Duncan’s disappearance to now come forward,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Duncan is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Related: RCMP seek missing Winnipeg man last seen in North Okanagan

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos
Next story
Okanagan owner reunited with stolen property

Just Posted

Threats allegedly made against Salmar Theatres staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports Salmar decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

Construction of 67 affordable housing units underway in Salmon Arm

Additional 38 units being built for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness

$82 million in federal funding committed to Highway 1 upgrades in Tappen

4.3 km section of Trans-Canada Highway will be widened to four lanes, bridge will be replaced

School District #83 rolls out wheelchairs for physical education

Sport wheelchairs, available for schools to use, help students develop empathy

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for rain across the Okanagan tomorrow

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Two candlelight vigils for teen stabbing victim set in Okanagan

Separate candlelight vigils this weekend will be in Kelowna and Penticton for Eli Beauregard

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

When God moved the mountain the Hedley slide of 1939

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

Lower Mainland city calls for a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Most Read