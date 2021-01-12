Online fundraiser launched after mom of 6 dies in serious collision near Enderby

The father is still in hospital following the fatal Jan. 6 highway collision

Friends are appealing for support for a Salmon Arm family who lost a mother and other members hospitalized after a serious head-on collision near Enderby last week.

According to a GoFundMe campaign for the Palmateer-Lien family, the two parents and three of their six children were rushed to hospital on Jan. 6 after their minivan was allegedly sideswiped by another vehicle heading in the wrong direction on Highway 97A, pushing them into a logging truck about a kilometre south of Enderby.

The family of eight’s three youngest boys were airlifted to hospital in the Lower Mainland, but theyhave since been released into their grandparents’ care. The three oldest boys were not involved in the crash.

Father Matt is still recovering in hospital from numerous injuries. The mom, Lindsay, succumbed to her injuries.

“He has graduated from the ICU and is starting his long journey of recovery,” the GoFundMe description reads.

In a Facebook video shared Tuesday (Jan. 12), Matt thanked all who have messaged him with condolences in the wake of the tragic incident.

“We lost the love of my life, my other half, Lindsay Anne-Marie Palmateer, in the car accident,” Matt said through tears in a video taken from his hospital bed.

“If anybody has a chance, please put Lindsay in your wishes; put her in your prayers, light a candle for her, plant a carnation for her as they’re her favourite flowers. Just go do something with your family and show them you love them. It’s about all we can do right now,” he said.

The GoFundMe campaign organizer says funds raised will help the family cover hospital expenses and future recovery costs. The campaign has raised just over $2,100 as of Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 12).

“It goes without saying this family (is) going through the unimaginable right now,” the GoFundMe description reads. “Matt will be unable to return to work for the foreseeable future and their two-income household has gone to 0.”

