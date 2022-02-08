Online geological hazard data map launches on Columbia Shuswap Regional District site

Residents can view data from a variety of studies

Mapping work on a steep creek in the CSRD was conducted by BGC Engineering Inc. (BGC Engineering image)

Geological hazard data is now available for Columbia Shuswap Regional District residents.

In a Feb. 7 news release, the CSRD announced residents could use its “online mapping portal” to “examine updated hazard risk mapping in watersheds throughout the region.”

Areas where floods or debris flows might occur, for example, are highlighted on the map and colour-coded to the severity of risk.

The mapping tool is available at web.csrd.bc.ca/maps/?viewer=public.

Once the site is loaded, click the layers button in the bottom left of your screen, then select the “Hazard Mapping” box. This will enable you to see geohazard data found from “a series of reports, including a region-wide Geohazard Risk Prioritization Study…” according to the CSRD.

The regional district said such studies are used to inform land-use planning and development, as well as assist in emergency management planning.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District