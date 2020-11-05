Online info session coming up for Salmon Arm’s new affordable housing units

How to apply and who is eligible to be explained, session to be recorded for those without internet

Larch Place is the first building to be built in the BC Housing, Canadian Mental Health Association housing project at the corner of Third Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW. This view is from the Shuswap Street side where it sits behind the Graystone East building. (File photo)

For people looking for affordable housing in Salmon Arm, the goal may be getting closer.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, BC Housing and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) will be having an online information session about their two new buildings being completed in Salmon Arm.

Dawn Dunlop, executive director of the CMHA Shuswap/Revelstoke branch, said the intention is to start filling the first building, Larch Place, in January.

She said the session will answer questions such as how to apply, who is eligible and more.

The session will require an internet connection, but will also be recorded, so it will be available afterwards to people who can’t access internet.

An overview of the project is listed on the BC Housing website.

It states: “Salmon Arm has an extremely low vacancy rate and limited affordable rental options. The new building at 540 3rd Street South West, called Larch Place, will provide 32 new homes for low- and moderate-income seniors, families, couples and singles.”

To get to the virtual community information session, go to ‘Let’s Talk Housing BC’ on the BC Housing website at: https://letstalkhousingbc.ca

Put ‘Salmon Arm’ in the search bar and click on the search circle. That will take you to a photo of and information on the project and, on the right, a link under ‘key dates’ entitled Virtual Community Information Session.

Click on that, and then, on the next page, the link for registration. You fill in your name and email address and then click on the ‘register’ button.

Under ‘community engagement,’ the website provides more details about accessing the virtual session after Nov. 17.

Larch Place, combined with a second affordable rental building, Birch Place, will provide a total of 67 units with a mix of one- to four-bedroom designs for families, seniors and people with disabilities. Rents will be geared to income, which means people will pay approximately 30 per cent of their gross household income.

A third building going up at the front of the property, Cedar Place, will feature 38 studio units with on-site supports for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Cedar Place is expected to be complete in the fall of 2021.

