Japanese knotweed plants are pretty, like broom, but are just as relentlessly invasive. (Contributed)

Online resources available to learn about invasive plants in Columbia Shuswap region

Knowledge is especially important for gardeners to ensure they’re not planting invasives

Many people are using time stuck at home due to the COVID-19 virus as a chance to get to work on planting a garden.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society (CSISS), a little knowledge acquired now as temperatures are warming will help gardeners ensure they are helping with the fight against invasive plants in B.C.

While CSISS will not be able to offer their in-person invasive plant ID and Management Workshops in person this May as they have in previous years, resources about invasive plants are available through their website www.columbiashuswapinvasives.org. The society also recommends choosing native and non-invasive species for gardens using information from the Plantwise program administered by the Invasive Species Council of B.C.

Read More: COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Read More: Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend

CSSIS plans to either offer invasive plant workshops later in the year or online.

Until then, it is up to gardeners to ensure the varieties of plants they choose for their gardens are not invasive.

According to CSISS it is not illegal to import, buy or sell invasive plants in B.C. The society works closely with garden centres to help ensure they are not selling invasives; most plant nurseries and garden centres are doing their part to protect native biodiversity.

CSSIS recommends getting a head start on a vegetable garden by sprouting seeds inside.

Read More: Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Read More: Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during arrest near Sicamous

Outside the garden, knowledge of invasive species can be put to use on a walk around the neighbourhood. The B.C. government has an app available called Report Invasives BC which can be used to help identify any invasive plants growing in local neighbourhoods this spring.

Although in person education is limited, CSISS is still available to answer questions by email at info@columbiashuswapinvasives.org or through their Facebook and Instagram pages.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland issues staff cuts and layoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Just Posted

Online resources available to learn about invasive plants in Columbia Shuswap region

Knowledge is especially important for gardeners to ensure they’re not planting invasives

Golf courses in Shuswap hold varying views, timelines on opening to public

Club Shuswap owner torn, would like to align with municipal viewpoints

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend

Warnings and formal orders to vacate were issued to more than 30 people.

Salmon Arm council praises plan for feed mill to support poultry operation

Land commission approval needed because more than 50 per cent of product might come from off-farm

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

From classroom to the living room: B.C. homeschooler has advice for parents

Teresa Wiedrick has already learned what many parents are trying to work out during the pandemic

Federal wage subsidy payments to flow first week of May, officials tell MPs

Online applications will open April 27 and officials expect to have processed 90 per cent of claims by May 4

COVID-19 pushes Canadian food industry to tipping point: Federation of Agriculture

CFA today urged government to establish emergency fund to help farmers overcome mounting costs

Summerland issues staff cuts and layoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic

One-quarter of municipal staff affected as municipality restructures its operations

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

Sky lantern behind Vernon grass fire

Big fines associated with use of prohibited sky lanterns

COVID-19: Kelowna prepares to borrow up to $150 million to keep city afloat

The bylaw is set to go to Kelowna city council on Monday

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

Most Read