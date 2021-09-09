Mill

Golden’s Louisiana Pacific to allow only vaccinated employees on site

As ordered by Interior Health in response to several employees testing positive

Employees at Louisiana Pacific in Golden were informed that effective 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, only vaccinated employees will be permitted onsite, due to an order from Interior Health.

All employees, contractors or visitors will be required to show a vaccination card to get on site until Sept. 19. This will only be affecting the Golden site.

According to LP, the company received a verbal notification from the Interior Health Authority (IHA) that it would be issuing a stop work order today for all LP Golden employees who have not provided proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

A formal notification was issued this afternoon, on Sept. 9.

Under IHA regulations, businesses with one or more active COVID-19 cases among staff may only operate with vaccinated staff for 10 days following the last day that a COVID-19 positive individual worked, if IHA deems necessary.

“IHA’s order allows us to remain operational with only our vaccinated employees on-site,” said Breeanna Straessle, director of corporate communications for LP.

“We will eagerly await the return of our other employees once IHA allows them back into our facility after the 10-day ban is lifted.”

This is meant to prevent any more positive cases at the mill, as a ‘large number of employees have tested positive for COVID’, according to a memo that was sent out.

LP has clarified that only 2 per cent of their staff have tested positive in the last two weeks.

As more information comes out, a run plan will be created and employees updated.

LP does not require employees to be vaccinated. LP has a 50-page COVID-19 Employee Guideline that covers multiple safety protocols.

“At LP, our top priority—now and always—is our employees’ health and safety,” said Straessle.

“In accordance with the guidelines and regulations that health and government authorities have put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, LP is taking the necessary measures to prevent and reduce transmission among employees. Our goal is to maintain a healthy work environment while ensuring the integrity of our business operations.”

