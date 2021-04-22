Ontario-based company gets management contract for Sicamous rec centre

An Ontario-based company has signed a contract with the CSRD to managethe Sicamous and District Rec Centre. (File Photo)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has announced its pick for the new manager of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

The regional district terminated the management contract for the facility, which had been held by the Sicamous and District Rec Centre Society since the arena opened, on six months notice. A request for proposals was issued this February with the District of Sicamous expressing interest in assuming management and the rec centre society choosing to bow out.

The CSRD board made the decision to enter into the facility management agreement with Nustadia Recreation Inc. The Ontario-based firm deals with the development and operation of recreation facilities; it is in charge of several sports complexes including the BMO Centre in Halifax, Pitt Meadows Arena Complex and the ice rink and field house on the Ontario Tech University campus.

The CSRD offered Nustadia the management contract on a five-year term from June 11, 2021, to June 10, 2026, with the option to extend for an additional five years subject to budget approval by the CSRD. The total cost to the CSRD is not to exceed $190,000 per year plus applicable taxes.



