An Ontario man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting an 81-year-old woman and attempting to steal her car in Vernon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Ontario man arrested for assaulting Vernon senior, attempting to steal her car

The alleged assault took place on 58th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday

An Ontario man is in police custody after allegedly assaulting a senior and attempting to steal her car in Vernon Wednesday morning.

Police received a report of the attempted carjacking in the parking lot of a business in the 2200 block of 58th Avenue Nov. 23 around 10 a.m. The victim, an 81-year-old woman, was loading items into her vehicle when an unknown man allegedly pushed her out of the way and entered the vehicle, attempting to steal it.

After the victim called out for help, two nearby people came to her aid and confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot.

Police say witnesses continued following the man and directed police officers to his location, where he was arrested and taken into custody.

“A heartfelt thank-you goes out to the individuals who came to the assistance of the victim and assisted our officers in apprehending the person responsible for this despicable act,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The victim, although not physically injured, was certainly impacted by the whole ordeal.”

The suspect, a 49-year-old Ontario man, remains in custody pending further investigation.

