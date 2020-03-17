Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, left, listen in during a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario reports first death linked to COVID-19

The man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus

Ontario health officials are confirming the province’s first death in a patient with COVID-19.

A spokesman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the 77-year-old man in the Muskoka region was a close contact of another positive case.

Travis Kann says the man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 was discovered after his death.

The investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Formal announcement’ on B.C. school openings or closures amid COVID-19 expected Tuesday
Next story
COVID-19: Okanagan Irish pub to pour green beer for 50

Just Posted

Update: Helicopter used to save stranded sledder east of Sicamous

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers help with the rescue

The spread of COVID-19 virus making its mark in Salmon Arm

Efforts to curtail the virus include the cancellation of hockey games and more

COVID-19 adds a little sunshine to the adventures of a Salmon Arm couple

Timing was perfect for a couple of travellers touring Vietnam

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

COVID 19: Salmon Arm schedules meeting to plan future for city facilities

Economic development provides resources, urges businesses to fill out important survey

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

COVID-19: Okanagan Irish pub to pour green beer for 50

Big celebration at Kelly O’Bryans, however, have been postponed over COVID-19

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

Summerland recreation facilities closed

Aquatic centre and arena have been closed to curb spread of COVID-19

Most Read