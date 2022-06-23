Open burning ban for specific fires in Okanagan as wildfire season underway

It goes into effect at 12:00 p.m. Jun. 30 and will end at 12:00 p.m. Oct. 15

The Kamloops Fire Centre is banning Category 3 open fires as of June 30, 2022. (File photo/Black Press Media)

Some open fires will be banned throughout the Okanagan as of next Thursday (Jun 30).

The Kamloops Fire Centre is prohibiting Category 3 fires. They include burning material in three or more piles at the same time, each not exceeding two metres in height by three metres in width, and burning material in pilesexceeding two metres in height or three metres in width.

The decision is meant to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

The ban is set to end at 12:00 p.m. Oct. 15., or until the order is rescinded. Anyone conducting Category 3 open fires within the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction must extinguish those fires by the Jun. 30 deadline.

It applies to both public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre, unless specified otherwise in local government bylaws. Before lighting any fire, residents should check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

Campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller, and cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes are not affected by the ban.

Failing to abide by the ban may result in a $1,150 fine, an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, a fine up to $100,000 and/or one year in jail. Those responsible may also be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. More information is available on the B.C. Wildfire Service website.

