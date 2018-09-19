Open burning permitted again in Kamloops Fire Centre

Low fire rating prompts decision throughout Kamloops Fire Centre

Open burning is again allowed in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Effective noon today (Wednesday), open burning will be allowed throughout the centre, which includes the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, burn cages, binary exploding targets and tiki torches.

Fire danger ratings have dropped to “low” in most of the Kamloops Fire Centre, and the weather forecast is calling for cooler temperatures, higher humidity and substantial precipitation.

The BC Wildfire Service takes several factors into account before rescinding open burning prohibitions. They include balancing the needs of the public with the need to mitigate the risk of human-caused wildfires. The BC Wildfire Service has sufficient fire response resources in place in case any new wildfires start.

Local governments may still have their own burning restrictions in place, so people should always check with local authorities before lighting any fire of any size. They should use caution and be aware of local conditions that might impact their ability to burn safely and control their open fires.

Anyone lighting a larger Category 3 fire must first obtain a burn registration number by calling 1 888 797-1717. A Category 3 fire is a fire that burns material more than two metres high or three metres wide, or stubble or grass over 2,000 square metres, or more than two piles of any size.

A poster explaining the different categories of open fires is available online: http://ow.ly/jdO5301kS32

Anyone who lights an open fire must comply with B.C.’s air quality control legislation. The BC Wildfire Service urges people to take the following precautions with any allowed outdoor burning:

* Ensure that enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire and stop it escaping.

* Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly and wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

* Create a fire guard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material right down to the soil.

* Never leave a fire unattended.

* Make sure that your fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

The Kamloops Fire Centre would like to thank the public for its continuing help in preventing wildfires. To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca.


