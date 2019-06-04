Opera Kelowna hosts free chorus rehearsal and reception

Mix and mingle with members before the Opera season begins later this month

Opera Kelowna 2016 performance of Mozart’s The Magic Flute. Photo: Wendy McAlpine and Darren Hull/White Willow Photography

Opera Kelowna’s 2019 season is only weeks away, and an open rehearsal is being held to get fans excited for the upcoming events.

The free event at the Rotary Centre for the Arts is June 10 at 7:30 p.m., where Opera Kelowna chorus and soloists will be rehearsing some favourite numbers of past shows.

A mix and mingle opportunity with members will be held after the open chorus reception. RSVP info@operakelowna.com.

Opera Kelowna kicks off their season June 21.

