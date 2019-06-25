Opera Kelowna presents Opera in the Vines at Mission Hill Winery

The show will provide a “rare opportunity to get up close with Opera Kelowna’s most gifted singers”

The show is set for August 2, 2019 at 7:30pm at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery. (Opera Kelowna)

Kelowna Opera’s newest production, Opera in the Vines, will take the stage at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery on Aug. 2.

The event will commence with a pre-concert reception where patrons will delight in delectable food and wine pairings.

Guests will venture to the outdoor amphitheatre set against the backdrop of Okanagan Lake to enjoy an evening of operatic favourites performed by Opera Kelowna’s vocalists, accompanied by a 17-piece orchestra led under the baton of music conductor Bernard McDonald.

“A night at the opera is always something special and this evening will be even more so,” said Alexandra Babbel, founding artistic director of Opera Kelowna.

“During our upcoming concert of beloved opera arias at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery’s intimate outdoor amphitheatre, audiences will be transported to a whole new level of musical bliss. Recognized as one of Canada’s premiere open-air concert settings, the amphitheatre offers a concert experience unlike any other in the Okanagan, providing guests with the rare opportunity to get up close with Opera Kelowna’s most gifted singers.”

Information and tickets for Opera in the Vines are available at operakelowna.com.

