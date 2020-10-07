Rudy, the Operation Red Nose mascot. (Black Press Media files)

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

A longstanding program to curb impaired driving is cancelling its safe ride service for the first time in nearly 40 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation Red Nose, which operates a service where volunteers will drive impaired people – and their cars – home, has been running since 1984. It began in Quebec, where it was founded by mathematics professor Jean-Marie De Koninck as a way to raise funds for the university swim team and reduce drunk driving.

Since then, the organization has begun operating in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

“After careful consideration of the current public health situation and its logistical impact on the service, Operation Red Nose has decided not to provide its famous safe ride service during the 2020 holiday season,” executive director Jean-Philippe Giroux said in a statement Tuesday (Oct. 7).

” The decision was made after long and careful consideration, and not without emotion.”

However, the organization will launch an awareness campaign in November to encourage people to plan a safe ride home.

ALSO READ: Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

ALSO READ: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusimpaired driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 Okanagan homicides in 12 days under investigation by major crime unit
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer

Just Posted

Adams Lake First Nation to extend water system after years of tainted water

Negotiations produce three-kilometre extension of water main in Shuswap

Impaired driver in South Shuswap backs into barn

Police called when unknown truck drives around Sorrento resident’s yard

Downtown Salmon Arm sidewalk patios likely to return next spring

City favourable to waiving fees, applications next spring

Morning Start: Some cats are allergic to people

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

Update: Highway 97A reopens after fatal crash south of Sicamous

The highway was closed most of the day as police investigated the crash.

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

‘It’s devastating’: Owner of fire-ravaged Kelowna restaurant speaks on loss

Brothers Mike and Chris Koutsantonis ran Olympia Greek Taverna until the night of the fire

Suspects ram Kelowna business in attempt to steal Bitcoin ATM

The break-and-enter attempt took place at 3:02 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 2000-block of Gordon Drive.

Water advisory in effect while upgrades on tap in Lake Country

Temporary supply change from Okanagan to Beaver Lake

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson prepare for election debate

Kelowna man runs for 22.5 hours in effort to support at-risk youth

Ross St. George ran up and down Knox Mountain to support, introduce at-risk youth to sports

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Most Read