Things are quiet at Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division in Williams Lake where operations are curtailed for the month of January. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Operations resume at Tolko lumber mills in Cariboo, North Okanagan

Lumber divisions at Soda Creek and Armstrong return to work March 6 after a two-month curtailment

It’s back to work for employees at Tolko lumber divisions in Armstrong, in the North Okanagan, and Soda Creek in the Cariboo.

After a two-month curtailment, operations resume at both locations on Monday, March 6.

“The planer at each location will run a single shift for the first week to build up inventory and both mills should be back to full production the following week,” said Chris Downey with Tolko communications Thursday, March 2.

The lumber giant announced at the end of December that downtown would be in effect at both locations through January due to a lack of available economic fibre and weak markets.

The shutdown, affecting more than 350 employees at the two locations, was extended through the end of February due to high log costs and the continuation of the weak lumber markets.

The curtailments were anticipated to reduce production by approximately 35 million board feet of stud lumber.

“We do not make these decisions lightly,” said Troy Connolly, Tolko’s vice-president of solid wood, when announcing the February extension. “We have an extremely committed workforce at these operations whose families and communities rely on Tolko.”

Operations at White Valley (near Lumby) and Armstrong plywood divisions in the North Okanagan had a forced curtailment in late December due to a substation fire at Armstrong Plywood and Armstrong Lumber.

