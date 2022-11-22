B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 20, 2022. British Columbia’s Opposition Liberals are calling for independent audits of two social housing providers as the premier marks his first days in office laying out his vision to tackle the housing crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Opposition demands audits of B.C. housing providers as Eby lays out more home plans

Liberal leader Kevin Falcon independent review needed after says leaked reports show mismanagement

British Columbia’s Opposition Liberals are calling for independent audits of two social housing providers as Premier David Eby marks his first days in office by setting out plans to tackle the housing crisis.

Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon says Eby must launch independent reviews at BC Housing and Atira Women’s Resources Society after leaked reports indicated mismanagement.

BC Housing is a Crown corporation that develops, manages and administers subsidized housing in the province, while Atira is a not-for-profit housing provider.

Falcon’s demands for audits come as Eby is scheduled to speak at a Vancouver housing conference where advocates, policymakers and front-line providers explore ways to deliver safe and affordable housing in the province.

Eby’s government tabled two pieces of legislation Monday aiming to work with municipal governments to build more homes and increase rental properties by relaxing restrictions at apartment and condominium complexes.

Eby says B.C. is in the midst of a housing crisis and the province needs to increase the supply of homes to meet growing demand.

