Opposition to Vernon cannabis shop overturned

A proposed retail cannabis store is moving through the regulatory process.

On Tuesday, June 10, Vernon council decided to send the application for a cannabis retail store at 2813A 35th Street to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Council had previously opposed the application but it was reconsidered because of new information that had been received.

“This person (applicant) went out of their way and talked to multiple people. The business tenants in the building also don’t have an issue with cannabis,” said Coun. Kari Gares.

Council’s initial opposition was a result of some residents in the immediate area being against a retail cannabis shop.

A final decision on the application is the responsibility of the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

