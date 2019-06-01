The warning poster put up by the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society (CSISS).

Organizations come together to protect the Shuswap from bullfrogs

Signs have been posted to encourage bullfrog owners to re-home them instead of releasing them

Organizations targeting invasive species have teamed up to help protect the Shuswap from insatiable bullfrogs.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society (CSISS) has partnered with the Invasive Species Council of BC and their campaign, Don’t Let It Loose, to encourage those who own American Bullfrogs as pets to re-home the amphibians instead of releasing them into the wild.

In late May, CSISS staff posted signage near waterbodies where pet-owners may be tempted to release their unwanted pet bullfrogs into the wild, urging them to re-home the invasive amphibians instead.

The American Bullfrog is among the top 100 worst invasive species in the world. Voracious predators, these bullfrogs will eat anything that fits inside their mouth, including native and endangered frogs and salamanders, songbirds, mice, and snakes.

This aggressive behaviour has led to a documented decrease in native frog populations wherever the bullfrogs are introduced.

The American Bullfrog is native to eastern North America, but never would have made it west over the Rocky Mountains and into BC without the help of humans.

A popular pet, bullfrogs are often bought as tadpoles, but as they grow to adults and become unmanageable, they are released into the wild where they wreak havoc on natural ecosystems.

The signage CISSS has posted features an Invaders Wanted warning, with an image of the American Bullfrog, identification tips, and a QR code linking to a video featuring their unique call.

CSISS hopes that hanging these posters near potential release sites will give a pet-owner one last warning that may stop them from dumping their tank.

