Organizers hoping to hold Summerland Fall Fair

COVID-19 pandemic may result in changes to agricultural celebration

Farm fresh food is on display at the Summerland Fall Fair. This year, organizers of the fair are still hoping to be able to host the event, although the COVID-19 pandemic may result in changes to the festival. (Summerland Review file photo)

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, organizers with the Summerland Fall Fair are hoping to host their event in September.

At present, the global pandemic has resulted in restrictions on public gatherings and a physical distancing requirement to keep people at least two metres apart.

Denise MacDonald, vice-president of the fair, hopes to see the restrictions relaxed by this summer, enabling the organizers to proceed with the agricultural festival.

The one-day event would be held Sept. 26 and while it would continue in the Summerland Fall Fair’s tradition of celebrating local agriculture, the message is expected to change.

“It’s an opportunity to make it a food security effort in some form,” MacDonald said.

She hopes the message from this year’s fair will encourage people to plant gardens and preserve food for the winter.

The Fall Fair started in 1909 and was a Summerland tradition for more than a century.

While the fair was not held from 2015 to 2017, it was brought back in 2018 under its present structure. The fair has included a tailgate party where local farmers are able to show what they are producing. There are also displays of produce, preserves, handicrafts and more.

