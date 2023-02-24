Original painting by Nicole Young from 2020 (RCMP/Submitted)

Original abstract art recovered near Kelowna General Hospital

The painting is signed by Nicole Young

The Kelowna RCMP are looking to reunite an art lover with their missing painting.

An abstract painting was found near the Kelowna General Hospital on the 2200 Block of Pandosy Street on Feb.23 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

“The piece is of high quality and original,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The back shows a signature from artist Nicole Young and a 2020 painting date.

The police have not been able to identify if the art was stolen or if it had been left behind by mistake.

If you can provide proof of ownership or if you have any information that may assist the RCMP in reuniting this painting with the rightful owner, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2023-10282 or, If you have information, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.com.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtCity of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Canada sending another $30M in aid to Turkey, Syria, as rebuild begins
Next story
Nothing but dog-day afternoons for now-retired Vernon canine

Just Posted

The Eagles have partnered with Eagle Valley Rescue Service to partake in rescue training and host a fundraising giveaway at their home playoff games. (EVRS photo)
Two Sicamous orgnizations band together to teach and help each other

DriveBC reported a jack-knifed semi blocking traffic along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous around 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25. (DriveBC image)
UPDATE: Jack-knifed semi cleared along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

“Boys on ATVs in Moose Mouse parade,” is the title of this image from 1992. Plans for the return of Moose Mouse Days in Sicamous continue to grow and take shape, with eight groups so far committed to providing activities and services. (Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society)
Plans for the return of Moose Mouse Days in Sicamous continue to take shape

The District of Sicamous Development Corporation is asking for additional funding to work on priority projects in 2023. (District of Sicamous)
Sicamous development corporation seeks funding to upgrade internet, tourism promotion