Osoyoos and Princeton break temperature records

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

As the Southern Interior entered the fourth day of a heat warning, three temperature records were broken on July 30.

The Lytton area set a new record of 41.4 C beating the 2018 record of 41.1 C. Environment Canada has been keeping temperature records since 1921 for Lytton.

In the South Okanagan, temperatures in Osoyoos peaked at 39.3 C, breaking the 1971 record of 38.3 C. For the Osoyoos area, Environment Canada has been keeping temperature records since 1954.

The Similkameen region also saw the mercury rise on Thursday to 37.5 C, tying with the 2003 record. Temperature records for the Princeton area have been kept since 1893.

The heat warning continues for the Southern Interior where Osoyoos, Lytton and Princeton could see temperatures rise to over 35 C on Friday.

