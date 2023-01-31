Osoyoos bike Santa arrested and behind bars

The man who refurbished bikes this Christmas has been charged with sex assault

Bryan Miles who became well known at Christmas time for fixing up old bikes and giving them to kids for Christmas is in jail charged with sex assault from 2021. The charge has not been proven in court. (Facebook)

The Osoyoos man who received media attention around B.C. for refurbishing bicycles for kids at Christmas time is behind bars charged with sexual assault.

Bryan John Miles, 45, was arrested Jan. 25 on an outstanding warrant for a sexual assault charge that occurred in 2021. In respecting a 486.4 publication ban to protect the identity of the victim, no more information can be provided on that case, confirmed Osoyoos Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Bayda did note that this was the fourth time Osoyoos RCMP arrested Miles on this file. “He has failed to show for court numerous times and after previous arrests, was released by the courts with a new court date and failed to attend court each time,” said Bayda. He has now been remanded in custody and is back in court Feb. 1 to consult legal counsel.

Multiple media outlets covered Miles’ efforts to make sure kids would get a bike for Christmas. He repaired over 60 bicycles to make sure they had a bike for Christmas, he said in interviews.

The charge against him have not been proven in court.

Miles is no stranger to the courts.

His criminal convictions start in the mid 2010s, with convictions for theft under $5,000, mischief and breaches. In most cases, he received probation.

