This video still by Alana shows how close the boaters got to the Osoyoos fireworks this Canada Day. (Facebook)

This video still by Alana shows how close the boaters got to the Osoyoos fireworks this Canada Day. (Facebook)

Osoyoos cracking down on Canada Day fireworks

Town council gave first readings to change the fireworks bylaw

While the official Canada Day fireworks in Osoyoos will be as fantastic as ever, individual fireworks displays are set to be much more curtailed.

At their Feb. 14 council meeting, Osoyoos council voted to give the first three readings to bylaw amendments that will restrict the ability for people to have their own Canada Day fireworks celebrations.

Now, everyone who wants to set off their own display will need to get a permit from the town in order to meet best practices with Industry Canada.

The town’s official Canada Day fireworks display is widely considered the most spectacular in the Okanagan, and comparable to the Celebration of Lights in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Boaters came too close to Osoyoos Canada Day fireworks, say Mounties

The updated Good Neighbours bylaw now requires any fireworks display, including those on Canada Day that were previously exempt, to get licensing approval from the town.

To get that approval, on top of having to pay the $50 permit fee, the individual setting off the fireworks needs to be a certified fireworks operator and have filed for the permit 30 days ahead of their scheduled event.

Fireworks displays that are sanctioned by the town for special events will be exempt from the permit fee.

The bylaw will return for adoption at a later council meeting.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fireworks

Previous story
Canada banning video app TikTok on government-issued mobile devices
Next story
Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back ‘ill-timed’ lobster tweet: documents

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board recently approved $2,000 in grant-in-aid funding for the Shuswap Theatre Society, to go towards Operation Facelift, a renovation project for the front of the theatre building at 41 Hudson Ave. in Salmon Arm. (Shuswap Theatre image)
Shuswap Theatre’s Operation Facelift benefits from electoral area grant-in-aid funding

Silverback Maddux Martin looks to intercept a shot on the Salmon Arm net during away action versus the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Martin Ross/Cranbrook Bucks Facebook photo)
Silverbacks clinch playoff berth, injured player cleared from hospital

The Vernon Panthers have been seeded No. 14 for the Junior Girls Provincial Invitational Basketball Championships which begin Wednesday, March 1, in Langley. (File photo)
Four Okanagan teams set for B.C. Junior Girls Hoops

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board gave first reading to an Electoral Area E official community plan amendment application for property in Wild Rose Bay on Feb. 16, 2023. The applicant is looking to create an 11-lot subdivision. (CSRD image)
Proposed South Shuswap subdivision prompts consideration of process