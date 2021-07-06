Osoyoos man airlifted to Kelowna hospital after being hit by truck

The truck failed to stop for the man crossing at the designated crosswalk

An Osoyoos man was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital in serious condition after being hit by a truck.

Emergency crews responded to calls of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Highway 3 in Osoyoos at 9:45 a.m. on July 4.

The collision occurred as the pedestrian began crossing the highway at a marked crosswalk. The driver of a Ford Ranger pick-up failed to stop, and subsequently struck the 26-year-old male pedestrian.

Osoyoos RCMP, with assistance from South Okanagan Traffic Services, and an RCMP collision analyst are continuing their investigation into the cause.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be contributing factors.

“Although his injuries were quite severe, the victim is stable in hospital. As the highway was closed for an extended period, we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience,” said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy. “As our highways and walkways are at their busiest, we want to remind both motorists and pedestrians to be extra aware of their surroundings.”

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.

