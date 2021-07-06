RCMP. (File)

RCMP. (File)

Osoyoos man airlifted to Kelowna hospital after being hit by truck

The truck failed to stop for the man crossing at the designated crosswalk

An Osoyoos man was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital in serious condition after being hit by a truck.

Emergency crews responded to calls of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Highway 3 in Osoyoos at 9:45 a.m. on July 4.

The collision occurred as the pedestrian began crossing the highway at a marked crosswalk. The driver of a Ford Ranger pick-up failed to stop, and subsequently struck the 26-year-old male pedestrian.

Osoyoos RCMP, with assistance from South Okanagan Traffic Services, and an RCMP collision analyst are continuing their investigation into the cause.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be contributing factors.

READ MORE: Osoyoos fire stays small, human-caused

“Although his injuries were quite severe, the victim is stable in hospital. As the highway was closed for an extended period, we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience,” said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy. “As our highways and walkways are at their busiest, we want to remind both motorists and pedestrians to be extra aware of their surroundings.”

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collision

Previous story
Devastating Lytton wildfire considered ‘suspected human-caused’ but investigation ongoing
Next story
RCMP, SPCA investigate after dog found dead, tied to anchor in Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

Sgt. Murray McNeil said Sicamous RCMP and the BC SPCA are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving a July 1 report of a dog found dead in Shuswap Lake. (File Photo)
RCMP, SPCA investigate after dog found dead, tied to anchor in Shuswap Lake

Indigenous Education Workers Theresa Johnson and Kaeli Hawrys go to Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm with Kira Limber’s Grade 6/7 class on June 17 where Johnson helps them with their fishing skills at the wharf and Hawrys provides soapstone carving instruction. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Reconciliation project at Salmon Arm school catches elder’s eye

A pen. (Juraj Varga/Pixabay
Morning Start: The hole on your pen cap prevents choking hazard

Interior Health’s mobile vaccine clinic is scheduled to be in Canoe on July 7 and 8, and in Blind Bay on July 9 and 10. (Interior Health photo)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic to stop in Canoe, Blind Bay