An Osoyoos man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. (Black Press Media file)

Osoyoos man arrested, charged with possession of child pornography

Shawn Barry Titus, 37, was arrested at a motel in Osoyoos on May 21

An Osoyoos man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

On May 19, RCMP started an investigation after receiving a report that an internet account from Osoyoos was accessing child pornography.

READ MORE: Princeton RCMP sergeant kills cougar threatening residential neighborhood

Over the next few days, officers worked to identify the account user and on May 21 executed a search warrant at a local motel, where the man was found residing.

Shawn Barry Titus, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

His arrest was the result of a coordinated investigation between Osoyoos RCMP Detachment, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (BC ICE).

“The teamwork of the agencies mentioned shows the dedication of police to protecting children from harm and to vigorously pursue those who access, distribute, or create child pornography,” said RCMP Sgt Jason Bayda.

RCMP say Titus will appear in court on June 4, adding that investigators continue to examine the evidence and to date, and have made no link to any local victims.

READ MORE: Drugs, machete found in truck with stolen plate driven by Salmon Arm man

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Child Porn CaseRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island school principal mourns brother, cousin killed during U.S. protests
Next story
‘It’s in the looks people give’: Kelowna women use shared experiences to combat racism

Just Posted

Column: The Shuswap is a staycation paradise with plenty to discover

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Morning Start: Jack Daniel’s whisky was created by an enslaved black man

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Transport truck driver walks away from crash where cab detaches from trailer

Driver won’t be charged regarding incident near Pritchard

About one-sixth of students in School District 83 choose to ‘restart’ June 1

Superintendent of schools expects numbers may increase as word of safety protocols spreads

Drugs, machete found in truck with stolen plate driven by Salmon Arm man

Chase RCMP arrest driver and have vehicle towed

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

Column: Orphaned bear cubs lucky to have survived

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Flair Airlines adds Kelowna to new summer schedule

Flair will be delaying the launch of service into Ottawa and Atlantic Canada

Titanic fails to successfully cross Atlantic a second time

I can hold her in my two hands. She is tiny and… Continue reading

‘It’s in the looks people give’: Kelowna women use shared experiences to combat racism

Friday’s peaceful protest is in solidarity with the Black community in the U.S.

Osoyoos man arrested, charged with possession of child pornography

Shawn Barry Titus, 37, was arrested at a motel in Osoyoos on May 21

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit was en route as whale broke free from prawn trap line

Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

Port Alberni RCMP investigating after video shows truck wheeling through Tseshaht territory

Vancouver Island school principal mourns brother, cousin killed during U.S. protests

Jelks says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of this tragedy

Most Read