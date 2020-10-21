Osoyoos man in court for alleged shooting

An Osoyoos man accused of shooting another man appeared in court on Wednesday via video conference.

Colton Thorsen, 24, is charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of pointing a firearm in relation to a shooting on Oct. 11.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Thorsen has remained in custody since his arrest on Oct. 13. He was in Penticton Provincial Court on Wednesday for a bail hearing which was adjourned until Nov. 18.

It was on Oct. 11, at 1:26 a.m., Osoyoos and Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 8000-block of 70th Avenue.

Police were told that the suspect, a 24-year-old man from Osoyoos and the victim, a 21-year-old man also of Osoyoos, had been in an ongoing dispute when the suspect approached the victim’s residence and shot him.

According to police, multiple tips led to the suspect’s arrest on Oct. 13 when he returned to his residence.

“Violent crime is rare in Osoyoos,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda at the time of an arrest. “It is that rarity that had people talking and over the weekend police received several tips from the public.”

The arrest was coordinated between the Osoyoos RCMP, Oliver RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services.

Thorsen has no prior criminal history.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

