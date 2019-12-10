Osoyoos RCMP officer allegedly under investigation for indecent act

The officer is currently suspended with pay

An Osoyoos RCMP is allegedly being investigated for an incident which allegedly occurred on Sept. 19, 2018. (File)

An Osoyoos RCMP officer is allegedly being investigated regarding an indecent act with intent to insult or offend members of the public.

This is to have occurred on Sept. 29, 2018, at or near Penticton.

According to RCMP E Division, the officer is currently suspended with pay and their duty status is continuously assessed.

RCMP further explained that an internal code of conduct investigation has been launched and a conduct hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020, in Penticton. He was last posted to Federal Serious and Organized Crime in Osooyos.

In Penticton Court, the individual’s case had been previously schedule for trial on Dec. 12, however, this has been adjourned at request of the defence of the accused for July 30, 2020.

