Osprey camera goes live in the South Okanagan

A screengrab of the Town of Osoyoos and FortisBC live cam of an Osprey nest on Friday, April 26.

Ospreys are flying back to nest in Osoyoos for the summer and anyone can have front row seats to the show.

A camera has been installed to watch over a nest discovered on a FortisBC power pole.

When they found the nest, FortisBC crews de-energized the pole to make sure the birds will be safe once they return home (Fortis BC said the switch, will not affect customers’ electric service).

FortisBC and the Town of Osoyoos saw an opportunity to use the nest as an educational tool. The idea was to set up a camera and stream a live feed of the ospreys. But there was a catch – the team couldn’t install a camera on the power pole. If there were any adjustments to be made, FortisBC power line technicians would be required to ensure they were done safely – creating an inconvenience for everyone involved.

It wasn’t long before a solution was proposed – mount a camera on a separate pole near the nest for optimum viewing and convenience. FortisBC crews went to work, and completed the task. FortisBC also provided funds for the camera equipment.

Osprey breed in Canada between April and September. Their eggs are incubated for about 40 days. Chicks fledge in Mid-July when they are about two months old, however they remain close to the nesting site for another three weeks or so dependent on the parents for food. The Ospreys usually have two to four young in the spring and the eggs are laid a couple of days apart.

Female adult Ospreys have a pattern of brown feathers across the white chest. This is sometimes referred to as a “necklace.” The male’s chest is plain white. The female is often larger than the male. Other than those details, the male and female look alike.

So far there have been a couple of sightings on the live camera of Osprey in the nest, including Friday (April 26) morning.

The Town of Osoyoos would like to take this opportunity to thank FortisBC for the cheque received in the amount of $4,200 to make this project a reality.

