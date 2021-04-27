Conservative leader Erin O'Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 26, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

O’Toole muses to virtual crowd about mandatory voting, looking to Australia

Australians must vote for all levels of government or face fines

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole recently told a virtual crowd he is looking closely at how Australia makes voting mandatory — and whether Canada should follow its lead.

The remarks came when O’Toole was asked about proportional representation during an event hosted by the Delta Chamber of Commerce in British Columbia earlier this month.

O’Toole said he did not support that kind of electoral reform, but added that he has been “thinking about and talking about” how Australia requires its citizens to cast a ballot.

Australia is one of the few countries in the world that has made it compulsory to vote at all levels of government, or else risk being fined, and voter turnout is relatively high.

RELATED: Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 U.S. election claims

RELATED: Montreal latest Canadian city to consider granting voting rights to non-citizens

The Conservative leader noted Canadians living abroad can vote, a right that has been protected by the courts.

“Now that people can live in Hong Kong or Europe and vote — shouldn’t we be following the lead of one of our sort of peer parliamentary democracies, like Australia, and thinking that basic element of citizenship is voting, even if you mark none of the above?” O’Toole told the virtual crowd on April 16.

“I think that’s a civic duty that we should encourage. I’m going to look closely at what Australia’s been doing. I think there’s a lot of things we can do to bring up confidence.”

Asked Tuesday about whether he supports mandatory voting and why he said he was looking at it, a spokesperson for O’Toole didn’t directly answer.

“Voting is a constitutionally protected right, and is an important pillar of democracy. Canada’s Conservatives will always stand up for the rights of Canadians to cast a vote in our electoral system,” read a statement from O’Toole.

During his talk in B.C., O’Toole also reiterated his party’s promise to bring more transparency and accountability to Ottawa in hopes of restoring people’s faith in their federal institutions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeatedly promised, both as Liberal leader on the campaign trail in 2015 and then in his government’s first speech from the throne, to get rid of the first-past-the-post electoral system in time for the 2019 election.

Trudeau later ditched that pledge after the issue was studied by a House of Commons special committee on electoral reform, which also examined mandatory voting.

The committee recommended against bringing compulsory voting to Canada.

— The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Truck driver fined following Highway 1 collision west of Sicamous
Next story
‘Not the time’: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council chose Option 1, a two-lane road with a multi-use pathway, when it upgrades unstable slopes on Lakeshore Road between 10th and 20th avenues NE. These signs were up in 2018. (File photo)
Two-way Lakeshore plus multi-use path gets Salmon Arm council’s nod

Just one councillor votes against Option 1 and instead for making Lakeshore Road one-way

Police determined the driver of a semi fell asleep before going off Highway 1 and colliding with a rock face west of Sicamous early Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021. (Contributed)
Truck driver fined following Highway 1 collision west of Sicamous

RCMP report driver fell asleep prior to incident

Monique Cusson is grateful to be able to display her work in her new gallery space for her business, The She Shed by the Shuswap Store, at 4850 10a Ave. NE (near the Highway 97B intersection). (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm artisan, business owner shares PTSD experience to support others

Monique Cusson marks one-year anniversary with new location, gallery

Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos)
PHOTOS: Water main break reduces Vernon highway traffic to single lane

Large hole appeared on 32nd Street at 21st Avenue around midnight

April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule proven virtually ineffective in preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

AP Hovasse has been planting flags in piles of dog poop around the Lower Mainland. (AP Hovasse photo)
B.C. man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails

AP Hovasse sticks miniature flags bearing angry message in bags left by irresponsible owners

An alligator walks across the Toronto FC practice field in Orlando, Florida on Monday April 26, 2021. Not that they needed a reminder that they're a long way from home, but Toronto FC players had an alligator crash their practice in Florida. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC-Eric Giacometti *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Alligator crashes Toronto FC practice in Florida ahead of matchup with Cruz Azul

Soccer team about to tangle with one of Mexico’s most storied sides

When Agatha Brown looked away from the camera, what was she looking at? Teaching staff, Salmon Arm High School 1950-1951. J.S. Michell, M.A. Landers, J.F. Nicoll, E.R.M. Yerburgh, John Parker, W.A. Huggett, E.A.C. Tweeddale, Joan Calderwood and Agatha Brown. Image courtesy the Denis Marshall Collection, Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in picture: Salmon Arm High School

Staff photo from 1950-51.

People wait to be seen by the pharmacist who will deliver their first COVID-19 vaccine in a Loblaws grocery store pharmacy in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
‘Not the time’: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

Dr. Theresa Tam says that 75% must be partially vaccinated and 20% fully vaccinated to lift restrictions

Emergency crews were able to evacuate two rock climbers off Pincushion Mountain on Monday, April 26. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue photo)
Two climbers rescued from Pincushion Mountain near Peachland

Two hikers began to make their way down from a trail when one of them fell several meters and struck his head

Most Read