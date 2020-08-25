Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O’Toole speaks after his win at the 2020 Leadership Election, in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

Newly elected Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he wants to work constructively with the Liberal minority government to bring effective leadership to Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But O’Toole says his party will be ready if the Trudeau government tries to force a fall election.

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23.

The speech will lay out the government’s post-pandemic plan and will be followed by a confidence vote.

O’Toole spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, a call both sides said was cordial and touched on the rigours of a campaign as well as the prorogation of Parliament.

The new Conservative leader says he told Trudeau he wants the government to address western alienation in its throne speech.

O’Toole spent his first day on the job on Monday meeting with senior members of the party, including former leader Andrew Scheer, as he strives to refresh the Opposition Leader’s Office and the party’s front benches.

A key strategy for the O’Toole campaign had been to focus on the fact he had a seat in the House of Commons and was ready to start work on defeating the Liberal government.

READ MORE: O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Conservative Party of Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend
Next story
Kelowna resident stays a step ahead of his incurable cancer

Just Posted

Girls raise funds for crosswalk on busy Salmon Arm road

City council to wait for staff’s opinion on best way to improve safety

Morning Start: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook”

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

Water quality concerns drive Shuswap entrepreneur to create Sewllkwe Book

Adams Lake resident creates app to give public access to water system data

Masks to be mandatory at No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore

Requirement will begin on Aug. 29 at the Loblaw-owned grocery retailers

Column: Rallying cry of ‘soft on crime’ misses the mark

Martha Wickett, The View From Here

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

Kelowna resident stays a step ahead of his incurable cancer

Erwin Malzer is raising awareness and funds to find a cure during the fifth annual Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March

BC Wildfire Service continues suppression efforts on Christie Mountain blaze

The wildfire remains at 2,035.0 hectares in size

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

‘My heart broke as I saw the man burn to death’: Princeton woman recounts Highway 3 crash

First person on scene of fatal Princeton crash haunted by tragedy

Shuswap history in pictures: On the farm

Photograph taken between 1909 and 1914

Car fire closes North Okanagan road

Vehicle destroyed by flames en route to Silver Star

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of passengers in fatal Alberta Icefield bus crash

Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries on July 18

Most Read