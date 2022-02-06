An Ottawa Police vehicle blocks off Kent Street in front of parked trucks as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns continues into its second week, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over protests

Trucker convoy has been camped in Canada’s capital for over a week

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is declaring a state of emergency to give the city more flexibility to deal with ongoing protests that have overwhelmed local resources.

In a statement, the city stated that the ongoing demonstrations pose a “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents” and highlight a need for outside aid.

