People cheer during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, July 1, 2018. This year will see an "unprecedented and unique Canada Day" with a never-before-seen security posture in the city, says an Ottawa police officer on condition of anonymity at a technical briefing for media on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police says this year’s Canada Day will see ‘unprecedented’ security response

Increased security follows convoy protests seen in February

An Ottawa police officer says this year will see an “unprecedented and unique Canada Day” with a never-before-seen security posture in the city.

The officer says this year is the first time that Ottawa police will be the police of jurisdiction for the main Canada Day event.

Police and Canadian Heritage held a technical briefing today on plans for July 1 in which media were only allowed to participate on the condition that officials not be named.

Heritage says this year’s Canada Day celebrations will largely take place in LeBreton Flats Park in the city, along with events taking place in Place des Festivals Zibi in Gatineau.

The Ottawa police officer says it will get support from other municipal, provincial and federal police services, but will not discuss what services or level of support it is getting.

Ottawa and Gatineau police discussed their security plans as groups opposed to COVID-19 restrictions are planning to gather throughout downtown Ottawa and Parliament Hill for Canada Day.

