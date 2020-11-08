Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate, in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Federal cabinet ministers are welcoming Joe Biden election as the next U.S. president as an opportunity to advance the fight against climate change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Harnik

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate, in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Federal cabinet ministers are welcoming Joe Biden election as the next U.S. president as an opportunity to advance the fight against climate change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Harnik

Ottawa welcomes president-elect Joe Biden as ally in climate fight

Trump administration had been lagging on climate change issues

Federal cabinet ministers are welcoming Joe Biden’s election as the next U.S. president as an opportunity to advance the fight against climate change after four tumultuous years dealing with Donald Trump.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna were among those to specifically mention climate change as they welcomed Biden’s victory over the weekend.

McKenna also appeared to take a veiled shot at the Trump administration as she noted Biden’s promise to have the U.S. rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement after the country formally left the treaty last week.

“This is really sinking in,” McKenna, who previously served as Canada’s environment minister, wrote on Twitter. “It’s been a long, tough slog these past four years internationally on climate action.”

For his part, Wilkinson said Canada “stands ready and willing to work constructively with the U.S. to create good jobs for citizens on both sides of the border while taking strong action to address the climate crisis.”

The Trudeau government’s enthusiasm for Biden’s climate-change policies are well-founded, experts said, and could even provide a boost to Canada’s efforts as it seeks to move faster on the issue.

In the last four years, Canada has in some places slowed or amended its own environment policies to reflect concerns American companies facing fewer environmental regulations and taxes might hurt Canada’s competitiveness.

But Blair Feltmate, who headed the Canadian government’s expert panel on climate change adaptation, said Biden’s election should serve as a “shot in the arm” for the Trudeau government’s ambitions to build a greener economy.

That includes both adaptation in terms of working together on infrastructure as well as mitigation in terms of regulation and rolling out of greener technology and energy, all of which Biden has promised to tackle.

“What does the Biden presidency mean to Canada?” said Feltmate, who is head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo.

“I think it will underscore for Canada that the direction we’ve been heading in on the climate file is correct. But the speed at which we’re deploying on the climate file has not been adequate.”

Sara Hastings-Simon, whose many roles include serving as a member of the expert panel on clean growth for the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices, agreed that Biden’s presidency has put climate change on the “main stage.”

“One of the things I think will change in the U.S., which will impact Canada, is that climate will be woven into economic policy and the stimulus across all dimensions,” she said. “That really creates an urgency for Canada not to fall behind.”

Yet Biden’s election is also expected to pose a further challenge to Canada’s oil and gas sector, starting with the president-elect having indicated he plans to cancel approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgins on Sunday joined Alberta counterpart Jason Kenney in referencing Canadian energy exports to the U.S. as well as the ongoing softwood lumber dispute as he congratulated Biden on his win.

“We have an important trade relationship with the United States as a leading supplier of refined energy products,” Higgins said in a statement.

“We also supply significant amounts of softwood and other forestry products and have been hampered by an unjustified softwood lumber dispute.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told the CBC in an interview aired Sunday that protecting Keystone XL and other energy exports to the U.S. is a top priority for the Liberal government.

“We’re going to be making our case, saying that Canada is the most reliable energy supplier to the United States,” he said on Rosemary Barton Live. “This is true for Keystone XL. This is true for electricity in the East Coast.”

While Feltmate said he expects Biden would press ahead with cancelling Keystone, but that there would be a focus on retraining and other efforts to protect jobs as Canada and the U.S. transition to greener energy sources.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaClimate changeJoe Biden

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines
Next story
COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Elementary School

Just Posted

Princess Meadow the llama was recently surrendered to the Llama Sanctuary after she was badly injured by a bear.(The Llama Sanctuary/Facebook)
Lllama attacked by bear near Vernon recovering at Shuswap sanctuary

The Llama Sanctuary is seeking donations to ease financial strain caused by COVID-19.

In this image released by NASA, Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (NASA via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

The International Space Station has been in space for more than 20 years

Tara Bowie was an award-winning journalist, and former Black Press editor. Photo Facebook
Former Black Press journalist killed in crash

Tara Bowie was the recipient of many industry awards

The Province of BC held a special meeting today, Nov. 7, highlighting 22 new COVID-19 in the Interior Health region overnight. (File)
22 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, further restrictions in Vancouver region

Across the province, 567 new cases have been confirmed, bringing B.C.’s total to 17,716

Sicamous Eagles
Sicamous Eagles gear up for first home game of the season

Games this season will not have fans in the stands due to COVID-19 but will be streamed online.

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rose Valley Elementary School. (Contributed)
COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Elementary School

SD23 announced exposures at four schools on Sunday

This suspect stole a jacket from the Atmosphere store in the Summit Shopping complex at about 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP. (RCMP photo)
Kamloops Mounties seek shoplifter who tried to mace store employee

The incident occurred at a business in the 1100-block of Columba Street on Nov. 5.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Group founder and event organizer Michele Rauter (left) chats with two of eight other brave individuals who took part in the Lake Country BC - Lake Plunge! group’s first dip into the frigid waters of Wood Lake at Oyama Sunday, Nov. 8. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Okanagan lake swim group plunges ahead

Nine brave souls meet for first Wood Lake dip of Lake Country BC - Lake Plunge! group

A total of 35 emergency vehicles representing fire, police, search and rescue and ambulance gathered in Lake Country Sunday morning, Nov. 8, for a procession of emergency vehicles saluting late Lake Country firefighter Karl Featherstone. He died of a cardiac event at home, at age 47, Oct. 11. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Procession salutes Okanagan firefighter

Karl Featherstone of Lake Country remembered as 30+ vehicles take part to honour fallen colleague

Glenrosa Middle School in January 2020. (Twila Amato - Capital News)
Single case of COVID-19 announced at West Kelowna’s Glenrosa Middle School

The news follows cases announced at Kelowna Secondary and Dr. Knox Middle schools earlier on Sunday

Most Read