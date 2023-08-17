B.C. Premier David Eby says the provincial government will provide all possible support to neighbouring Northwest Territories. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

‘Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories’: Eby

B.C. pledges to provide all possible support as Yellowknife is ordered to evacuate

B.C. has pledged to support people affected by wildfires in neighbouring Northwest Territories.

Premier David Eby late Wednesday said his government is working actively with the territorial government and other western provinces to offer all available support.

“Canadians stand together in hard times and B.C. is ready to help the people of the Northwest Territories, just as other provinces have assisted us in times of need,” he said.

Government will provide additional details of B.C.’s support as they become available, he added.

“Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories,” Eby said.

RELATED: Yellowknife to evacuate by Friday as wildfires burn across NWT

The pledge of support comes after officials in the Northwest Territories Wednesday ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires are burning outside the city borders.

The order affects some 20,000 residents, who must leave the city by Friday noon, and comes after the territorial government had declared a state of emergency as some 200 wildfires are burning across the territory.

Authorities have also ordered the evacuation of Hay River, a community of 3,000 on the Great Slave Lake.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023BC government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s social housing stock lagging behind peer countries
Next story
Okanagan man fined $8k for illegally killing moose

Just Posted

Evacuation alerts currently in place for Lee Creek and Scotch Creek could be upgraded to evacuation orders due to windy conditions Thursday afternoon, Aug. 17, 2023. (CSRD photo)
Evacuation orders loom in Shuswap as heavy winds could increase wildfire activity

A 28-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection to an incident where another man was attacked with bear spray in Salmon Arm on Aug. 4, 2023. (File photo)
Suspect in Salmon Arm bear spray attack charged with robbery, assault

John G. Woods was at the Salmon Arm wharf when he saw this bear walking along the foreshore. (John G. Woods photo)
Bear sighting near Salmon Arm wharf serves as reminder

An evacuation alert issued by the CSRD for Lee Creek was extended to include Scotch Creek on Wednesday, Aug.
North Shuswap evacuation alert extended to include Scotch Creek