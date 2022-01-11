Our Yoga Studio has re-opened despite public health orders (File photo)

Our Yoga Studio has re-opened despite public health orders (File photo)

Our Yoga Space in Kelowna reopens, joins gyms defying health orders

The yoga studio re-opened on Jan. 11 despite warning and order to close issued from Interior Health

Our Yoga Space in Kelowna re-opened for business, despite provincial restrictions in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The yoga studio re-opened today (Jan. 11) after Interior Health (IH) ordered gyms and fitness centers to close on Dec. 22.

The Kelowna-based yoga studio has been issued with a warning and order to close by Interior Health but continues to remain open.

Iron Energy Gym in West Kelowna has defied public health orders by remaining open. The West Kelowna gym has lost their business license and been issued with a fine and an order to close. Iron Energy has been encouraging other businesses in the area to re-open.

READ MORE: West Kelowna gym ordered to close and fined $2,300 for disobeying COVID restrictions

READ MORE: West Kelowna Gym disobeyed public health orders, not granted 2022 business license

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna

Previous story
Quebec to force unvaccinated to pay ‘significant’ financial penalty
Next story
Council to ponder whether City of Salmon Arm should become ‘living wage’ employer

Just Posted

More than 150 people marched from Ross Street Plaza to city hall in Salmon Arm on Friday, Sept. 20, joining the global movement of Climate Strikes being held between Sept. 20 and 27. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Following the lead of children

Two open-house meetings relating to the ongoing Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation study are being held online in January 2022. (Google maps)
Omicron concerns push South Shuswap incorporation study open-house meetings online

City of Salmon Arm to consider becoming a ‘living wage’ employer. (File photo)
Council to ponder whether City of Salmon Arm should become ‘living wage’ employer

Kelowna’s Jeff Richard (second from left) throwing third stones for skip Brent Pierce (rom left), second Jared Kolomaya and lead Nicholas Meister won the B.C. Men’s Curling Championship in Kamloops to advance to the Tim Hortons Brier. (Curl BC Photo)
Kelowna curler heading to third Brier; Vernon skip’s streak ends