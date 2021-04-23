The Shuswap Fire Department was called to a bush fire in the 3000 block of Lindberg Road in Sorrento about 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. It was contained, with mutal aid from the White Lake and the Tappen Sunnybrae fire departments, at 0.4 hectares and no structures were involved. (Sean Coubrough/Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)

Out-of-control open burn in Sorrento prompts warning for public

Fire service coordinator warns of dry conditions, urges people to follow burn rules

Open burning gone wild is being blamed for a bush fire in Sorrento on April 22.

The Shuswap Fire Department responded to a bush fire in the 3000 block of Lindburg Road in Sorrento at 1:25 p.m. Thursday.

Sean Coubrough, fire service coordinator for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said firefighters arrived to find a wildfire out of control and heading up an embankment in a heavily wooded area on private property.

Mutual aid was provided by the White Lake Fire Department and the Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department. BC Wildfire Service was also on scene with an initial attack crew and danger tree assessors.

Coubrough said the fire was contained at 0.4 hectares (about one acre) and no structures were involved. It was determined to be human-caused as a result of open burning.

“I’d like to remind residents that we are currently experiencing drier than normal conditions across the province, and though open burning is currently permitted, residents must follow all of the provincial burn regulations which include having someone on site to monitor the fire and having sufficient resources to extinguish the fire and prevent it from extending into forested areas.”

Most Read