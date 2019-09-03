Out-of-control wildfire near Keremeos

BC Wildfire is on scene of the blaze

UPDATE: 4:54 p.m.

BC Wildfire is responding to a 2 hectare fire 10 km north of Keremeos and west of Highway 3A.

The blaze is reported to be out-of-control.

There are seven personnel along with air tankers on scene. The fire is located in steep terrain on a hillside above Keremeos.

According to the BC Wildfire Centre the blaze was started by lightning as there are storm cells forecast in the region. More lightning caused fires are anticipated for the area Tuesday evening and overnight.

Residents near the U.S. border are reporting smoke in the hills north of Keremeos.

The Kamloops Fire Centre is aware of smoke in the area.

Residents first took to social media to report the smoke just before 4 p.m, Tuesday.

The plume of smoke is apparently increasing in size.

More to come.

