Out of town officers helped the West Kelowna RCMP take illegal drugs and weapons off the streets. (West Kelowna RCMP)

Out of town officers helped the West Kelowna RCMP take illegal drugs and weapons off the streets. (West Kelowna RCMP)

Out of town officers seize hand gun, illicit drugs in West Kelowna

While the McDougall Creek wildfire goes on, out of town RCMP members are helping around town

While the Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP have had their hands full with the Grouse Complex of wildfires, out of town officers have been helping around the Central Okanagan.

RCMP members from other detachments have been assigned to help officers with other tasks while the wildfires are ongoing. On Friday, Sept. 1, they helped take drugs and weapons off West Kelowna streets.

Recently, the RCMP were able to identify the suspects of a break and enter that occurred at a storage unit a couple of weeks ago. The RCMP executed two search warrants and found dozens of stolen identifications and credit cards.

Later on Friday, officers witnessed suspicious behaviour at a wildfire-related road block on Westside Road. Officers found two men in the car along with a hand gun, a variety of illicit drugs and a significant amount of money, which were all seized.

“Police officers from all over the province are assisting the Kelowna Regional Detachment during this challenging time. It is impressive to witness the commitment and the dedication of these officers to keep our community safe,” said West Kelowna media liaison officer Cpl. Judith Bertrand.

READ MORE: Structure crews at the ready in Glenrosa as West Kelowna wildfire continues to burn

READ MORE: Awoken by smoke, Kelowna residents hose down early morning hedge fire

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaDrugsOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Interior Health says death at Vernon hospital wasn’t due to COVID
Next story
Highway 97 north of Summerland to stay closed through Labour Day

Just Posted

The map shows addresses and areas now under an All Clear status, as the evacuation alerts issues by the CSRD were rescinded Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (CSRD image)
Some Shuswap evacuation alerts rescinded

A map showing current evacuation order and alert areas in the Shuswap as of 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (CSRD photo)
Sorrento evacuation order downgraded to alert for Shuswap wildfire

Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)
Shuswap wildfire fighters continue to battle temperatures and wind

Former NHL blueliner Cody Franson, joined by Shea Weber, taught young hockey players at the Sicamous Minor Hockey school in mid-August. He was unable to attend a scheduled jersey retirement ceremony hosted by his Junior B team, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, and will likely attend a home game this season to accept the honour. (Ryan Otto/Facebook)
Sicamous NHLer honoured with jersey retirement by his Junior B team