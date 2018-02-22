School District No. 83 released notes from their most recent board meeting on Feb. 20, highlighting proposed changes to the school calendar and an update on the South Canoe Outdoor Learning project, among other new and ongoing topics. (Facebook/S.D.83)

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District conducted their most recent board meeting on Feb. 20, discussing and collecting feedback on new and ongoing topics such as student learning initiatives, the upcoming budget, the South Canoe Outdoor Learning Project and proposed changes to the school calendar.

Outdoor school all full up

According to Alice Hucul, communications director for SD#83, the South Canoe Outdoor Learning Project is awaiting approval from the B.C. Agricultural Land Commission for the reopening of the outdoor school, as it sits on agricultural land.

The program is currently capped at 111 registered students from kindergarten to grade six, with a small wait-list of additional students. The hiring process for teachers and support staff will begin in the spring, along with decisions surrounding the class and grade configurations at the outdoor school.

Calendar approval

Parents and educators have been asked to review the updated school calendar for S.D. 83 and submit their feedback on proposed changes in the form of a survey which will be emailed to parents by principals. Once the calendar has been approved locally it will be submitted to the Ministry of Education and made official by the end of March.

Possible land sale

In addition, school board trustee Mike McKay announced that the district is considering selling a piece of property near Shuswap Middle School.

McKay says “we have a very small capital reserve budget at the moment and there is not enough money to do some of the enhancements we would like at some sites. We do have some excess property and there is interest in the property, so we are contemplating.”

The district would like to stress, however, that there are many steps in this process and there will be public consultation before moving ahead. The exact piece of property will be confirmed to the public if decisions to move ahead on the sale are made.

Indigenous games

Superintendent Peter Jory also announced that elementary schools in S.D. 83 will be working with indigenous education worker Wes Sandy to help organize traditional indigenous outdoor games for the students. Jory says “students take part in several stations featuring various traditional sports such as snow-snake throwing, snowshoe racing and log wrestling.”