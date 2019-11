The outage is due to downed wires

BC Hydro reports an outage near Notch Hill has affected 429 customers. (BC Hydro)

BC Hydro is working to restore power to customers near Notch Hill and Turtle Valley.

With power off since 5:38 a.m. Tuesday, the outage has affected 429 customers. According to BC Hydro’s website the loss of power is due to a downed wire.

More details to come.

