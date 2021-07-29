(Prab’s Road To Recovery/GoFundMe.com)

Over $50,000 raised for Kelowna woman injured in fatal crash

28-year-old Prab Kohar remains in critical condition

Over $50,000 has been raised for a 28-year-old woman left in critical condition following a fatal single-vehicle collision in Kelowna on Sunday, July 25.

“Prab Kohar is a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, niece, dog mom and elementary school teacher,” wrote fundraiser organizer Tania Paneet on the GoFundMe page. “She radiates love and positivity. She is adored by all the lives she has come across.”

According to Paneet, Kohar is in critical condition and is currently fighting for her life at Vancouver General Hospital.

“Prab has severe third-degree burns on her upper body and face. The doctors are working extremely hard to find out the extent of her brain injury, as well as treating the rest of her body,” wrote Paneet.

Paneet added that Kohar’s recovery will be a long journey that will include numerous operations, such as skin grafts.

“Prab is showing signs of movement in the past 24 hours, which we hope indicates that she does not have a spinal injury,” wrote Paneet.

Anyone who has crossed paths with Kohar is asked to contribute to her road to recovery, which can be done so here.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The 28-year-old driver, a man from Surrey, was declared dead at the scene, while Kohar was taken to hospital in a serious, life-threatening condition.

“Please keep her in your prayers, and we appreciate everyone’s love and support during this difficult time,” wrote Paneet.

— With files from Twila Amato and Paula Tran

