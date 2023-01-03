Overdose suspected in two holiday deaths in Princeton and area

RCMP laments lack of services for people with substance use issues

Two sudden deaths in Princeton and area over the holidays are suspected to be drug overdoses, according to police.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said a 30-year-old man in Hedley died Dec. 23.

On Jan. 2 police were called to a Princeton residence, where a 31-year-old man was found dead.

Both deaths were investigated by the BC Coroners Service.

Hughes said there is no reason to believe there is a specific toxicity issue tainting the local drug supply.

“By definition drugs are toxic, and anybody involved knows they are playing Russian roulette.”

Hughes said he believes Princeton needs more resources for people dealing with substance use.

“Help needs to be more accessible than the drugs and it’s not here.”

The most recent BC coroner’s report indicates there was one overdose death in Princeton as of the end of August.

