File photo

Overdose suspected in two holiday deaths in Princeton and area

RCMP laments lack of services for people with substance use issues

Two sudden deaths in Princeton and area over the holidays are suspected to be drug overdoses, according to police.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said a 30-year-old man in Hedley died Dec. 23.

On Jan. 2 police were called to a Princeton residence, where a 31-year-old man was found dead.

Both deaths were investigated by the BC Coroners Service.

Hughes said there is no reason to believe there is a specific toxicity issue tainting the local drug supply.

“By definition drugs are toxic, and anybody involved knows they are playing Russian roulette.”

Hughes said he believes Princeton needs more resources for people dealing with substance use.

“Help needs to be more accessible than the drugs and it’s not here.”

The most recent BC coroner’s report indicates there was one overdose death in Princeton as of the end of August.

Related: Thousands in B.C. will continue to die until there is a safe drug supply, say advocates

Related: On Overdose Awareness Day think about the families

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grab your weenie-roasting sticks, BC Parks’ campsite reservations are up for grabs
Next story
Penticton’s most expensive home worth over $8.3 million

Just Posted

Dad Garick Gray and Mom Jen Morley cuddle with Baby Georgia following her birth at 9:28 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. She is the 2023 New Year’s Baby at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (Photo contributed)
Perfect timing for Baby Georgia, born New Year’s Baby at Salmon Arm’s hospital

Highway 1 closed in both directions about two kilometres east of Chase on Jan. 3, according to Drive BC. Detour available. (Drive BC map)
Highway 1 closed in both directions about 2 kilometres east of Chase

The Sicamous Fire Department is in the process of setting up a burn building for training at the district’s public works yard. (Brett Ogino photo)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from November 2022

Laureen Felix sings in a Splatsin ground blessing ceremony conducted at 200 Main Street in Sicamous, the future home the Shuswap Healing Centre, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from October 2022