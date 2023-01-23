A truck fire spread to a detached garage in West Kelowna on Jan. 23. (West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Submitted)

A truck fire spread to a detached garage in West Kelowna on Jan. 23. (West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Submitted)

Overnight truck fire spreads to garage in West Kelowna

Four fire trucks responded to the incident on Gellatly Road

A vehicle fire spread and ignited a detached garage in West Kelowna in the middle of the night on Jan. 23.

Fire crews were called to the blaze shortly after 1 a.m. on Gellatly Road and quickly knocked down the flames, according to West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. Four fire trucks and 17 firefighters responded to the incident.

Brolund said that there were multiple compressed gas cylinders and power lines in the area that crews had to contend with to prevent further destruction.

Neighbouring homes were protected from damage and there were no injuries.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownafireHouse fire

Previous story
No power, no school in Cherryville due to power outage
Next story
Speeding biggest concern for Salmon Arm residents wanting road improvements

Just Posted

An Enderby man was found not guilty in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops on Jan. 20, 2023 of all but one minor firearms charge in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a Salmon Arm liquor store in 2020. (Kamloops This Week file photo)
Enderby man found not guilty in 2020 robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store

Stephanie Schenkel (left) and Chloe Stunzi began their healthy animal feed delivery business, C&S Feeds, in October 2022. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm friends start business to provide animal owners with healthy feed options

Chiropractors Jake Deeble and Jourdyne Mason teach kids about muscles, bones and their bodies before playing movement games at the Unplug and Play Anatomy and Movement class at Active Chiropractic, Jan. 21 2023. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Salmon Arm chiropractors hold body movement class and games for Unplug and Play

Sicamous Eagles Minor Hockey coaching staff (from left) Aaron Wiebe, Pascal Albisser, Eagles goalie Gage Reimer and coach Jesse Scrimbit pose with the U11 Jr. Eagles before the Junior B Eagles game against the 100 Mile House Wranglers Friday, Jan. 20. The Jr. Eagles are hosting a minor hockey tournament until Sunday, Jan. 22. Jr. Eagles players from pictured are Quinn Carson, Jake McNabb, Cohen Dupuis, Kason Vandergaag, Nixon Dymond, Morgan Workman, Owen Wiebe, Finn Albisser, CJ Dubasov, Zach Kennedy, and Malakwai Perry. Missing from the photo were Cameron Regier, Cody Keehn, Dillon and Dustin Hilder. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Minor hockey tournament lands in Sicamous