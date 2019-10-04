Overturned semi blocking Highway 97A in Mara

Emergency crews on scene, assessment in progress

  • Oct. 4, 2019 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Emergency crews are responding to a collision on Highway 97A south of Sicamous.

Drive BC reports the highway was closed following a vehicle incident north of Hutchinson Road in Mara. Crews are at the scene and an assessment is in progress.

Reports indicate the collision involves an overturned semi blocking both lanes of the highway.

Northbound traffic is being detoured via Highway 97B, and southbound traffic along Highway 1.

As of 12:45 p.m. there was no estimate as to when the highway will reopen.

