Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

A North Vancouver woman who has repeatedly been told to shut down her illegal hostel has had her discrimination claim dismissed by the human rights tribunal.

In a ruling issued June 26, the BC Human Rights Tribunal member Devyn Cousineau dismissed Emily Yu’s complaint that her townhouse strata was discriminating against her on the basis of her disability, saying the issue had already been heard by the B.C. Supreme Court and the Civil Resolution Tribunal.

Yu had been renting out her unit as a hostel, dubbed Oasis Hostel, on Airbnb and other sites, along with running a petsitting business.

Online ads for Oasis Hostel describe it as having 14 rooms, marble bathrooms and rain showers.

In an earlier Civil Resolution Tribunal ruling, the CRT upheld the City of North Vancouver’s decision to fine Yu $200 per week for continuing to rent out her unit as an Airbnb, against the city’s bylaws.

The CRT also ruled that Yu’s strata could fine her $100 weekly for running a pet-sitting business out of her unit against strata rules. The CRT noted the strata had already granted Yu an exception to its rules on the numbers of pets allowed due to her disability, and allowed her to keep two dogs instead of one. However, the CRT ruled that it was not medically necessary for Yu to run a pet-sitting business.

Yu then appealed the CRT decision to the BC Supreme Court. She had argued she needed to rent out her home as an Airbnb to make money because she was disabled. The court found there was “insufficient evidence” that her disability required Yu to rent out her unit as an Airbnb.

Cousineau noted that Yu chose not to appeal the court’s decision but instead went to the Human Rights Tribunal.

However, according to Cousineau, “Ms. Yu’s proper remedy in this case was to appeal the [court]. She cannot come to this tribunal seeking a different result on the same issue.”

ALSO READ: BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

ALSO READ: B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.