Owner of Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre has no plans to sell

The new paint job adorning portions of Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre is not an indication that the building is going to be sold.
The owner of the DAC confirmed on May 19 that getting rid of the heritage building is not a current plan.
“There are no plans of selling it as of yet. Probably in the long haul we are going to hold onto it for quite a while,” said Jag Chahal, speaking on behalf of his father and DAC owner Parmjit Chahal.
Jag said the plan is to rent out units, with a couple of businesses already lined up.
“We’re planning on opening up a daycare very soon,” he added.
He said painting and renovations will also be taking place inside, with the plan to keep the building operational as long as possible.
Asked about the condition of the interior, he said it is definitely safe for public use.
Referring to the building’s exterior and the ongoing face-lift, he agreed, “It definitely needed a new paint job.”
Bulletproof Painting Co. has been busy beautifying the outside of the former elementary school. On May 13, the owners said they expected to be working on it for about another three weeks.
Jag said if anyone is interested in renting units, they should contact Parm at 1-250-549-9471.
