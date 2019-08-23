Owners of stolen truck spot it in Chase but thief drives off

Chase RCMP request help in finding Dodge pickup, Honda Civic

File photo

Chase RCMP recovered a stolen dirt bike but are looking for a Dodge pickup truck as well as a Honda Civic.

• On Aug. 22, just after midnight, Chase RCMP officers on patrol were advised of a dirt bike being towed by a truck on Pine Street in Chase.

Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The dirt bike had been stolen from the Salmon Arm area several days prior and was seized by police. The incident remains under investigation.

• On Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m., Chase RCMP received a report of theft of a 1996 white Dodge 2500 pickup truck with Alberta licence plate CCN5888.

The truck was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Holding Road in Adams Lake. Later that day, about 6:20 p.m., the owners saw their vehicle driving near Kamloops Shuswap Road in Chase, but the truck fled the area.

Cpl. Scott Linklater says extensive patrols were made by police but the vehicle was not located.

Read more: Two vehicles stolen in Chase, both located on same day

Read more: Illegal weapons including suitcase gun, $300,000 in stolen property seized in Shuswap

Read more: $12,700 in stolen pet food seized by police from Shuswap home

• On Aug. 18 at 9:40 a.m., Chase RCMP received a report of the theft of a 2003 grey Honda Civic with B.C. plate number JB984F.

The car was stolen from a residence on Hillside Avenue in Chase. The vehicle has not been located.

Chase RCMP are asking that anyone with any information regarding these investigations to contact the Chase Detachment at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

